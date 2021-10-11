Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,577 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $438,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

