PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $85.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

