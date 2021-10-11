Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $214.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.