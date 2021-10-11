IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

