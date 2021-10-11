Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $16.11

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.