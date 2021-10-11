Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 166.75

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.75 ($2.18).

SNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.27 million and a P/E ratio of -23.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.45. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

