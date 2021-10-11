Parkwood LLC Sells 896 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.06% of Nkarta worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nkarta by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $595.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

