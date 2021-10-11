Parkwood LLC Has $288,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $24,752,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

