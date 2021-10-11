BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after buying an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $140.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

