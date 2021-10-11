JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Boosted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.