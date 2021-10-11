2,080 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

