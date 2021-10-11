Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $5,687,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

NYSE SAVE opened at $26.02 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

