Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481,060 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.