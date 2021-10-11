Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after buying an additional 310,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

