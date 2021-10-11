Litecoin (LTC) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $179.99 or 0.00318572 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and $3.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,725,045 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

