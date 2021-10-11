Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $22.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.