NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after buying an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.