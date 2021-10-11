Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. Criteo has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

