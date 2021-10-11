AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,681.37 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,738.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,617.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,526.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

