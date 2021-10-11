Franklin Resources Inc. Has $419.02 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132,475 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $419,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $278.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.43 and a 200-day moving average of $293.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

