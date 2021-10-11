Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

