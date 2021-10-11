Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 919 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $531.12 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.63 and a 200-day moving average of $483.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

