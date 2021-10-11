Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

