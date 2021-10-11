Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

