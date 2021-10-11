Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth $109,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

