Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Yelp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Yelp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.84 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

