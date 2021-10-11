Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

