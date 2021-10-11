The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 314,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

