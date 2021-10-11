Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $153.10 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

