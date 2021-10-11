United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

United Rentals stock opened at $342.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

