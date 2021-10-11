Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 391 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

