Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $670,581.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00209342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

