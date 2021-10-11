Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,232,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $139,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $111.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

