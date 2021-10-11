The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $78.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.