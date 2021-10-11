Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $277.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

