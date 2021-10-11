Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $271.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

