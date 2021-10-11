Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,683 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

