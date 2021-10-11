Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

BST stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

