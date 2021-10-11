iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.