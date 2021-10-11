Fort L.P. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $157.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 166.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

