Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $83.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

