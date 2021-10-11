IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

