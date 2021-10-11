Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT at $125.56

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $98.32 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.