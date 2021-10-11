ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

ON stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

