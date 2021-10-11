Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $109.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $109.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

