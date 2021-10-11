Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $406,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,642,000 after acquiring an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,716,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $357.80 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

