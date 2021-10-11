Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $818,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,727,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,219,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

