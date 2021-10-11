Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

