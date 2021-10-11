Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 129,414 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Flowers Foods worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

