State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 607.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 507,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5,228.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 499,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $91.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

